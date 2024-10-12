Skip to Content
National-World

Off-duty corrections officer in Florida killed

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:37 AM
Published 10:50 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Jacksonville, Florida, a search is underway for a suspect involved in a domestic dispute who shot and killed an off-duty corrections officer Saturday morning.

The shooting unfolded at a Love's Gas Station where the suspect and a woman were engaged in the violent dispute.

Officials said at one point, the man threw the woman against their vehicle and onto the ground. That's when corrections officer Brad McNew tried to intervene and ask the woman if she was okay.

Officials said the suspect pointed the gun at McNew. However, he didn't fire the weapon until he was back in the vehicle with the woman and they were leaving the scene.

McNew was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

"This one, of course, was senseless, senseless violence against a man that was just, you know, trying to do his duty. It may and make sure that that the individual that was being assaulted was safe. And, unfortunately, this is what happened in this situation," said Sheriff T.K. Waters with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is believed to be in a 2000 black Mustang with a North Carolina license plate RHL4285

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content