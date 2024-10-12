Off-duty corrections officer in Florida killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Jacksonville, Florida, a search is underway for a suspect involved in a domestic dispute who shot and killed an off-duty corrections officer Saturday morning.

The shooting unfolded at a Love's Gas Station where the suspect and a woman were engaged in the violent dispute.

Officials said at one point, the man threw the woman against their vehicle and onto the ground. That's when corrections officer Brad McNew tried to intervene and ask the woman if she was okay.

Officials said the suspect pointed the gun at McNew. However, he didn't fire the weapon until he was back in the vehicle with the woman and they were leaving the scene.

McNew was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

"This one, of course, was senseless, senseless violence against a man that was just, you know, trying to do his duty. It may and make sure that that the individual that was being assaulted was safe. And, unfortunately, this is what happened in this situation," said Sheriff T.K. Waters with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is believed to be in a 2000 black Mustang with a North Carolina license plate RHL4285

He is considered armed and dangerous.