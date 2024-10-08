Skip to Content
Disney World and Universal Studios closing early as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Disney World and Universal Studios are closing early on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

According to its website, Disney World is making operational adjustments for the safety of their guests and cast members ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The company will close all of its theme parks, including Universal Studios and the Disney Springs Shopping Center in the Orlando area Wednesday, in phases.

This is the first time the theme parks have closed since Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The parks will likely remain closed on Thursday, but they say they'll consider opening Disney Springs late that afternoon, with limited offerings.

Milton has now strengthened back into a Category 5 hurricane.

