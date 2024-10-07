Sketch artist in New York becomes viral sensation

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A sketch artist in New York City has become a viral sensation for drawing strangers underground.

Devon Rodriguez made his name sketching passengers on the New York City subway and sharing their reactions on social media.

He now has more than 33 million followers on TikTok, enjoying the success of his talent, after a tough upbringing.

It's the quality of his detailed drawings and the delight on people's faces that seem to resonate.

"I think people love like the wholesome quality of somebody feeling like they were so seen. So when you're watching the video of someone receiving their portrait, you almost feel what they feel. I'm always trying to treat people the way I want to be treated," Rodriguez expressed.

Rodriguez has even drawn Oprah and President Joe Biden, and has even expanded the experience by interviewing his subjects as well.