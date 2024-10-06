Skip to Content
National-World

Frontier flight lands safely in Las Vegas after catching fire

By ,
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:52 AM

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight are safe after the plane caught on fire while landing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a statement from the airline, Frontier Flight 1326, which was traveling from San Diego, began smoking as it landed at Harry Reid Airport.

Pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content