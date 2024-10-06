Frontier flight lands safely in Las Vegas after catching fire

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight are safe after the plane caught on fire while landing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a statement from the airline, Frontier Flight 1326, which was traveling from San Diego, began smoking as it landed at Harry Reid Airport.

Pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.