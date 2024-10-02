Nickelodeon and Wendy’s to team up for “Spongebob” themed burger

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - SpongeBob fans, here's a chance to sample some of the Krusty Krab's menu in real life!

As part of a celebration marking 25 years of SpongeBob, the makers of Spongebob (Nickelodeon, part of the Paramount family, along with CBS) have partnered with Wendy's in a "Kollab" to offer "Krabby Patty Kollab" menu items.

These include a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger at Wendy's with "a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce," and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

According to a press release from Nickeodeon, "select restaurants, chefs and celebrities, will use their culinary talents to give fans the opportunity to sample a variety of interpretations, including dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more--all inspired by the most sought-after secret recipe in Bikini Bottom."

These menu items will be available for a limited time at Wendy's locations nationwide beginning October 8.