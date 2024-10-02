High school student in Texas reunites with her Navy father

BRADY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A heartwarming reunion for a high school student in Brady, Texas last week.

Amerie Stidham, named Homecoming Queen at Brady High School, had not see her father, Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy Fabian Hicks, in over a year and half during his deployment.

But at Friday night's homecoming football game, Stidham's father made a surprise appearance, walking out onto the field to join his daughter as she received her crown.

The touching scene was met by cheers from the crowd.