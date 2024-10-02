Georgia tree crushed home following Hurricane Helene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The roof of a home in Augusta, Georgia, was crushed by fallen trees after Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction, video from October 1 shows.

X user @j_wieberdink said she filmed this video of her husband's home in Augusta and said "thousands of homes look like this."

"Five days later, we don't have power. Power lines down. The roads that have been cleared were cleared by citizens with chainsaws…our power grid has been destroyed by this storm," she wrote in a caption on the post.