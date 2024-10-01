Satellite footage shows Typhoon Krathon intensifying near Taiwan

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taiwan's defense ministry said, on September 30, that they were ready to respond to potential disasters as Typhoon Krathon neared the country.

Thousands of troops were being mobilized, ahead of expected rescue efforts.

Satellite footage shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) on September 28 shows Krathon hovering over the Philippine Sea, after lashing the northern part of the Philippines on Monday.

CIRA said that Krathon had intensified into a "very strong typhoon" and was forecast to make landfall "within the next couple of days."