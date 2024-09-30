Skip to Content
Georgia chemical plant fire covers the sky

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities outside Atlanta, Georgia, issued evacuation orders on Sunday, September 29, after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the area.

Footage filmed by Patrick McKenna shows thick smoke plumes as he drove through Conyers on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out early Sunday morning, prompted the closure of multiple roads in the area, local media reported.

According to Rockdale County officials, it was an "all hands on deck" situation, and residents were asked to stay in place or evacuate their home depending on their proximity to the incident.

