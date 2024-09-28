Two Georgia officers injured, suspect killed in burglary shootout

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A suspected burglar was killed in a shootout with Smyrna and Cobb County police at the Adventure Outdoors gun store early Saturday morning.

Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc said during an early morning press conference on Saturday that multiple 911 calls were received around midnight regarding a burglary at the gun store, with another call reporting shots fired near the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.

Chief Zgonc explained that when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who was inside the store, opened fire on them. An exchange of shots followed. Officers from both Smyrna and Cobb County police departments returned fire, resulting in the death of the man.

Two police officers were injured during that shootout. The officers involved were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Neither injuries are life-threatening.

Adventure Outdoors is the self-proclaimed world’s largest gun store.