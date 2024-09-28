Skip to Content
National-World

Two Georgia officers injured, suspect killed in burglary shootout

By ,
today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:32 AM

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A suspected burglar was killed in a shootout with Smyrna and Cobb County police at the Adventure Outdoors gun store early Saturday morning.

Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc said during an early morning press conference on Saturday that multiple 911 calls were received around midnight regarding a burglary at the gun store, with another call reporting shots fired near the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.

Chief Zgonc explained that when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who was inside the store, opened fire on them. An exchange of shots followed. Officers from both Smyrna and Cobb County police departments returned fire, resulting in the death of the man.

Two police officers were injured during that shootout. The officers involved were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Neither injuries are life-threatening.

Adventure Outdoors is the self-proclaimed world’s largest gun store.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content