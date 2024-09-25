CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Michigan police rescue pets from burning house

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Newly released bodycam footage shows Ann Arbor police officers rescuing pets from a house fire on September 18.

Officers can be seen kicking in the front door as smoke pours out of the garage, the video released by the City of Ann Arbor Police Department shows.

After checking for occupants, officers exit with a dog and a cat. Firefighters discovered a second cat and rescued it a short time later.

Police say the homeowners were out walking another dog at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have been triggered by a lithium-ion battery for a lawnmower that was left to charge.