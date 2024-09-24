FDA approves self-administered flu vaccine nasal spray

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The at-home use of the FluMist nasal spray vaccine is on the way. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AstraZeneca's FluMist nasal spray to be used outside of a health care setting.

However, a prescription will still be required.

The drugmaker is planning to start a website where people can answer questions, and have those answers reviewed by a pharmacist, before the spray is shipped to their homes.

FluMist was first approved in 2003 and the CDC says the nasal spray has largely been found to be as effective as the shot.

The at-home vaccines will be available beginning next fall.