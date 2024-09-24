Skip to Content
Eighth and final bull captured after escaping rodeo

today at 7:03 AM
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The final bull on the run from a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts has been captured.

All day Monday, the sound of horses' hooves was the only noise in the otherwise serene woods behind the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro.

Rodeo employees were out on foot and on horseback, equipped with lassos, searching for the missing bull. Eight bulls escaped the one day rodeo next to the mall on Sunday.

Dramatic video captured the moments rodeo-goers ran as the bulls broke free. The town and the fire department are investigating the circumstances that led to the error.

Rodeo workers were able to corral seven of the eight bulls into a trailer Sunday afternoon. Six of the bulls were captured about three miles away from the mall on Prescott Street in Attleboro on Sunday. One bull remained on the loose.

