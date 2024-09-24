Colorado jury finds King Soopers shooter guilty on all charges

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Boulder County jury found the man who shot and killed 10 people at a King Soopers in 2021 guilty of all charges on Monday.

The day that changed all their lives: The day a gunman murdered 10 people in a Boulder grocery store was 3.5 years ago.

For those left behind, seeing the killer face justice, took 3.5 hours Monday in a packed courtroom.

After five hours of deliberation the jury found Ahmad Alissa guilty on 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa was also found guilty on 45 other charges.

And then, families of the victims tried to find the words to describe their pain and loss.

"Nevin is not just another statistic of people who have lost their lives ... in a mass shooting. Nevin was also a person. Nevin had a life that he loved." Nikolina Stanisic

"I was numb to the majesty of the Flatirons, a gorgeous sunrise or sunset. In fact, I did that -- I couldn't cry. I couldn't feel joy or be happy. I couldn't get angry. There were days when I couldn't even get out of bed." Julie Keeton

"My mom, Lynn, was one of the coolest human beings I think I will ever know here during my time on earth. I'm thinking about that, I'm thinking about what to say here today." Olivia Mackenzie

"I could have been right by Eric's side. I told myself that he would still be alive if I had been there to save him." Trudy Hunter

Finally, judgment: Ten *consecutive* live sentences plus 1,334 years.