Oklahoma girl raises funds to bring homeless to state fair

TULSA, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fourth grader in Oklahoma is on a mission to bring joy to those less fortunate than her by raising money to ensure a day of fun at the Tulsa state fair for some of the most vulnerable.

Lyla Thomas loves the Tulsa State Fair as it's a family tradition.

In 2023, Lyla created "Fair Share," a program to take Tulsans experiencing homelessness along with her.

The idea sparked when the now-fourth grader saw a group living on the streets and asked her mom about it.

"And then, I asked did they experience joy and she said, 'Yes, but maybe not in the way we do," Lyla shared.

She's teaming up with City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, an outreach organization that started in 2013 based on the idea of another young person, Executive Director Sarah Grounds' then eight-year-old son.

"He didn't want a birthday party. He wanted to go out with his friends and feed people, talk with people, spend time with them," Ground explained.

Every Thursday, the downtown bridge is transformed into a resource center offering everything from haircuts to a hot meal.

In addition to the Night Light Program, City Lights has branched out to housing and other programs. Grounds says staff and volunteers will accompany selected fairgoers.

"We know a lot of our friends experience heaviness on a day-to-day, so to be able to take a moment and take them to a place that's joyful and provide an experience for them that maybe some have never had," Grounds expressed.

Sharing the fair when life, isn't always. and a girl learning the biggest thrill, compassion, extends well beyond 11 days of awesome.

"I wanted to see them smile and it made me smile too," Lyla added.

Last year, Lyla took seven guests. This year, she would like to raise $5,000 and take 30 guests. The fair is donating the tickets, with the money raised goes toward entertainment.