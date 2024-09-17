Skip to Content
Serbian influencer shares close encounter with bear after climbing into its den

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:45 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Serbian influencer captured his terrifying close encounter with a curious bear in a den in Gornja Paklenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Video shared to Instagram on Friday, September 13, shows Stefan Jankovic inside the bear den. The curious bear sniffs him and takes a few steps inside the pit, before walking back out.

As Jankovic walks to the entrance of the den, he flips the camera around, showing how close he is to the bear.

"On the edge of life," he captioned the video.

According to Serbian media, there are two bears, Masa and Ljubica, who live in Gornja Paklenica.

Visitors to the area are able to see the bears' keeper take care of them and play with them.

