Protesters in Georgia disrupt meeting over “Cop City” project

ATLANTA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters against the so-called "Cop City" project disrupted an Atlanta City Council meeting on September 16, throwing ping pong balls and chanting "You dropped the ball," just over a year after they turned in a petition calling for a public vote.

The City of Atlanta says the planned Public Safety Training Center, priced at over $100 million, is needed to replace "facilities that are spread out, and that fall short of meeting the city's needs."

According to the Stop Cop City campaign, local residents "overwhelmingly oppose the project."