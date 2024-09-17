Brief volcanic eruption in Hawaii sparks alert

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hawaii's Big Island was on alert after Kilauea volcano erupted briefly on September 15, according to US officials.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Volcanoes, the hour-long eruption occurred near the National Park Napau campsite between 9:00 and 10:00pm on Sunday, caused lava to erupt from two fissure segments and flow about 54 yards (50 meters).

"The eruption does not appear to have impacted Napau campground, but may have partly covered the pulu (Hawaiian tree fern) station nearby," the agency said. "Vegetation in the eruption area was burned and sulfur dioxide continues to de-gas from the vents. Residents of nearby subdivisions reported smelling volcanic gas and other smells related to this event."

Footage released by the USGS Volcanoes shows smoke rising from the national park on Monday morning.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced portions of Craters Road and additional areas remained closed on Monday, following the eruption.

"Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava around the active fissures are possible at any time, or, existing fissures can be reactivated," NPS said, quoting the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.