Academy Award winner Halle Berry returns to the big screen

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Director, producer, and Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry is returning to the big screen.

Berry stars in "Never Let Go," a survival horror film about the mother of twins boys who believes the world has been taken over by a mysterious evil spirit as they fight for survival deep in the woods.

On CBS Mornings, the 58-year-old talked about the role and she had a message for women about getting older.

"As we age, we have to stop believing we have to stay eternally 30. We are turning into monsters trying to stay eternally 30. We have to realize we are greater than the shell we are walking around in," Berry shared.

Berry believes getting older is a privilege. Her movie, "Never Let Go" opens in theaters on Friday.