(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Tito Jackson, one of the brothers in the popular group the Jackson 5, dies at age 70.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the first to report the news, he died after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which included superstars Michael and sister Janet.

The Jackson 5 became one of the biggest names in music under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson.