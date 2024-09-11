Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinan protesters in Australia gather outside weapons expo

James Conlan via Storyful
today at 7:35 AM
Published 7:41 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, September 11, to demonstrate against a weapons expo.

Large crowds gathered outside of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre before dawn to protest the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition, before marching through the streets, according to news reports.

Thousands of police, including riot squads, were deployed to control the crowds, which were expected to reach upwards of 25,000.

Video taken by James Conlan shows protesters gathering outside the exhibition centre on Wednesday morning.

