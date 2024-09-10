Broadway theater community remembers James Earl Jones

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Broadway theater community is remembering legendary actor James Earl Jones, who died on Monday at the age of 93.

His picture was on display outside the theater with a sign that said "In Memoriam: James Earl Jones."

In 2022, the Cort Theater was renamed the James Earl Jones Theater in honor of the actor.

In addition to his many movie and film credits, Jones had nearly 20 acting roles on Broadway.

"He's just been around for so long and he's so influential to actors, and, I think, the theater community. As an actor myself, there is a lot of people that we look up to. I mean, again, his iconic voices, he's Darth Vadar, he's Mufasa, Sandlot all that stuff and theater that he did too," said Emma Johnson, a fan.

According to the theater's website, Jones made his Broadway debut at the playhouse in 1958 in "Sunrise at Campobello."