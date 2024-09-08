Tyreek Hill detained by police outside Miami Dolphins stadium

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police Sunday, just hours before the team's first game of the season in Miami.

The Dolphins say it happened just one block from the stadium.

Video posted on social media shows Hill face down on the ground as officers appear to put handcuffs on him.

Miami-Dade Police say they have opened an internal affairs investigation into the incident and that one of the officers has been placed on administrative duties.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says Hill got a ticket for reckless driving while going into the stadium, but the way he was treated is the issue.

"Very upsetting just to see Tyreek detained by the police like that in handcuffs. It seems really obsessive. Tyreek got a moving violation and got a ticket, a driving ticket, going into the stadium. The video is very upsetting. We're going to be looking into it. Thank God, Tyreek's OK. He will be playing today. But he was very upset. I don't want to speak for him, but certainly felt like he wasn't treated fairly. Things escalated out of control. Tyreek said to the officers when I was there 'I love police officers. I want to be one one day,' but this was unnecessary. No criminal charges. He wasn't arrested. He just got a ticket for reckless driving evidently going into the stadium. We'll obviously dispute that. That's their version. But the most upsetting part was the way that he was treated." Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill's agent

Hill played in Sunday's game and helped the Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17.