Gunman dead after shooting a Colorado state trooper

today at 10:22 AM
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman is dead after shooting a state trooper on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon.

This all unfolded at around 1:00pm Mountain Time, when the trooper was parked in his patrol vehicle in the highway's median.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said someone drove past the car firing several shots, striking the trooper. The driver then exited their car and fire more rounds.

CSP said the trooper returned fire with his rifle, shooting and killing the gunman.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the forearm and later released.

Dillon Fuhrman

