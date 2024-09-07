Skip to Content
National-World

Aardvark in Washington state celebrates birthday

By ,
today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:46 AM

TACOMA, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tilli, an aardvark at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington, was treated to some her favorite snacks as the zoo celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday, September 5.

Zoo staff organized a "back-to-school-themed party" for Tilli to coincide with students' imminent return to classrooms in the Tacoma Public Schools system.

Video captured shows Tilli using her long snout to sniff out "tasty mealworms, whipped cream, and insectivore chow" inside a backpack, staff said.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content