Aardvark in Washington state celebrates birthday

TACOMA, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tilli, an aardvark at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington, was treated to some her favorite snacks as the zoo celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday, September 5.

Zoo staff organized a "back-to-school-themed party" for Tilli to coincide with students' imminent return to classrooms in the Tacoma Public Schools system.

Video captured shows Tilli using her long snout to sniff out "tasty mealworms, whipped cream, and insectivore chow" inside a backpack, staff said.