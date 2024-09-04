CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York firefighters battle five-alarm fire

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - More than 100 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze that broke out at an auto parts shop in Queens, New York on Tuesday, September 3.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) had 44 units and 198 personnel at the scene of the fire for several hours on Tuesday evening.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the tri-state area as the video, filmed by Keeler Near, was taken in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Firefighters blasted foam to extinguish the blaze, which was exacerbated by the melting tires.

"As tires start to melt, the liquid that they create then starts to burn, which necessitates us to use the foam to extinguish. The number of tires they had stacked up was considerable," said FDNY's Acting Chief of Department John Esposito.

The fire was under control just before 9:00pm Eastern on Tuesday and one firefighter was injured, FDNY said.