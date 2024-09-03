Skip to Content
X, formerly known as Twitter, blocked in Brazil

today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:36 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, has been blocked in Brazil.

A panel of Brazil's Supreme Court justices voted unanimously to uphold orders to suspend the use of "X" nationwide.

"X" is now mostly inaccessible on both the web and through mobile apps.

The move comes after "X" owner Elon Musk failed to name a local legal representative to Brazil as required by law.

According to the decision, "X" will remain blocked until it compiles with the court's orders and pays outstanding fines that exceed $3 million.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

