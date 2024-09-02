Hotel workers across the U.S. go on strike

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of hotel workers across the country are on the picket line seeking increased pay.

Nearly 10,000 hotel workers, represented by the Unite Here Union, walked off the job Sunday.

Workers demands include higher wages, the restoration of automatic daily room cleaning and improved work conditions.

The strike spans across 24 hotels in eight cities, including Honolulu, Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and Seattle.

Hotel workers in other cities could strike in the coming days as 15,000 workers have voted to authorize strikes.

Those on the picket line say they are going to do whatever it takes to receive better contracts.

"Bargaining with the hotel for months and they haven't even given us an economic proposal yet, and the workers really felt like they were being disrespected," said Brigette Browning, President of Unite Here Union.

"We're gonna do whatever it takes for us to have a better contract, better wages, better work conditions," said Nely Reinante, housekeeper for Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Unite Here Union says each city's strike will last two or three days.