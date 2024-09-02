Skip to Content
Florida authorities find the body of missing kayaker

By ,
today at 10:57 AM
Published 11:03 AM

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Searchers found the body of a teen kayaker in a Polk County lake Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says they received a call around 3:00pm Eastern Sunday that 18-year-old Aaron Tillman was missing on Lake McLeod.

They say he was kayaking with a young woman when she jumped into swim, and when she surfaced she says she saw Tillman struggling in the water. She and a witness tried to save him, but he disappeared underwater.

Several agencies searched throughout the night until they recovered his body about 5:00am Eastern.

The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a life jacket and couldn't swim.

Aaron Tillman was a student at Ambassadors Christian Academy of Winter Haven, and a member of their football and wrestling teams.

Dillon Fuhrman

