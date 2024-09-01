Six hostages killed in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden and the Israeli military announced late Saturday that the bodies of six Hamas-held hostages were recovered by Israeli forces in a tunnel under the Gaza city of Rafah, including that of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"I am devastated and outraged," Mr. Biden said. "Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre."

Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement, identified the other recovered hostages as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino. The military said all six had been killed shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would hold Hamas accountable for killing the hostages in "cold blood," and blamed the militant group for the stalled negotiations, saying "whoever murders hostages doesn't want a deal."

Goldberg-Polin's family issued a statement early Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza:

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," it said. "The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."