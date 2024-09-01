Minnesota Governor and Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz attends State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Minnesota Governor and Democrat Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz made an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair Sunday.

The governor's wife and daughter were also on hand for the festivities, where they helped serve ice cream cones at the dairy booth, and took in the butter sculptures with Princess Kay of the Milky Way, the winner of the statewide annual Minnesota Dairy Princess Program.

Governor Walz also shook hands and took selfies with fair guests.

On Monday, he is set to host labor leaders in St. Paul in recognition of Labor Day before traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to deliver remarks at Laborfest 2024.

When asked how he balances between being the Vice Presidential nominee and being the governor of Minnesota, Walz said: