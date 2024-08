(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown once again.

The top prize is now a whopping $627 million, with a $309.1 million cash payout.

It comes after no ticket matched all six numbers following Tuesday night's drawing. The white balls were 16, 18, 21, 54 and 65, and the Gold Mega Ball was five.

The next drawing is Friday, August 30.