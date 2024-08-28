Four people hospitalized following shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADEPHIA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people are in the hospital, with one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police were just a block away when they heard multiple shots fired just after 9:00pm and responded seconds later.

According to authorities, at least two people got out of a vehicle and started shooting before leaving the scene.

Police found four victims, ranging in age from 20- to 40-years-old. They were all transported to the hospital.

Police say that one of the victims was shot at least six times and is in critical condition. The other three victims are in stable condition.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting or if there are suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.