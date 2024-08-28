Falcon 9 booster tips over and bursts into flames

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - After standing down from the piloted Polaris Dawn launch late Tuesday, SpaceX shifted gears and pressed ahead with plans for back-to-back launches of Starlink internet satellites early Wednesday, one from Florida and the other from California.

But the second flight was called off after the first stage used in the Florida launch toppled into the Atlantic Ocean and broke apart while attempting to land on a SpaceX droneship stationed several hundred miles northeast of Cape Canaveral.

The landing mishap ended a string of 267 successful booster recoveries dating back to February 2021. The Falcon 9's second stage, meanwhile, successfully carried 21 Starlink satellites to their planned orbit.

The first stage landing appeared normal until the moment of touchdown when more flame than usual were visible around the base of the rocket as it neared the deck. A landing leg immediately collapsed on touchdown and the booster, obscured by fire and smoke, tipped over the side of the landing barge into the Atlantic.

"After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said on the social media site X. "Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status."

It was first stage B1062's 23rd and what turned out to be final launch and landing, a new reuse record. SpaceX is working toward certifying its Falcon 9 first stages for up to 40 flights each.

Shortly after the Starlinks launched from Florida were deployed, SpaxeX called off the California launch, planned for 2:58am Pacific Time, to give engineers more time to review telemetry and video footage, on the lookout for any signs of trouble that could affect other rockets.

"Standing down from our second @Starlink launch of the night to give the team time to review booster landing data from the previous launch," SpaceX said on X. "A new target launch date will be shared once available."