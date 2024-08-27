Skip to Content
Severe storms shut down Minnesota State Fair

today at 7:06 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Severe storms forced rides to close and events to be canceled at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, August 26.

Footage posted to X by Nikki Muehlhausen shows intense wind gusts ripping through the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Saint Paul.

All rides were shut down and ticketed events were called off on Monday night, according to local news reports.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday evening for Saint Paul, Eagan and Woodbury, predicting wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The State Fair said it would reopen on Wednesday morning at 7:00am Central.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

