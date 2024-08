SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pair of Galapagos tortoise sisters at an Indiana zoo recently faced off "in slow motion," video shows.

Footage from the Potawatomi Zoo shows the sisters squaring up by "stretching their necks REALLY long to intimidate the other."

"Whoever has the biggest stretch is usually the winner. In this case, though, they ended up peacefully passing each other," the zoo said.