Alabama high school football player dies after suffering a head injury

SELMA, Ala. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An high school football player from Selma, Alabama has died after suffering a brain injury in a game last Friday night.

Caden Tellier, who played quarterback at the city's Morgan Academy, passed away Saturday at just 16-years-old. The junior was in his second year as a starter for his high school team.

The school has canceled its next game this weekend.

Tellier is being mourned by his family, teammates and friends and his locker and parking space have both become memorials to his memory.

School officials say in addition to being a good student, friend and athlete, Tellier was a "shining light" to everyone at Morgan Academy.

"Caden only had a short 16 years on this earth but he fulfilled every day with a purpose," said Dr. Bryan Oliver, Headmaster at Morgan Academy.