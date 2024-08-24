Purple Heart medal returns to a WWII Veteran’s family

EDISON, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A New Jersey-native who served in World War II earned a Purple Heart that was returned to his family after a woman purchased them from a flea market.

As a young man, New Jersey-native George Cerrito wanted nothing more than to serve his country.

"When WWII broke out all of his brothers were all drafted...he was too old. He really wanted to serve, so he enlisted," said Margarita, Cerrito's niece.

In his mid-20s, he was considered old. He'd only been in Europe for a few weeks in 1945 when his unit came under attack, and Margarita says it would change the rest of his life.

"He was a turret gunner in a tank and he was hit...he was hit in the head, suffered severe brain damage. He had to learn to do everything again...He couldnt walk, couldnt talk, but he could laugh," Margarita shared.

Cerrito received a Purple Heart for his brave service, and went on to live a happy, full life until he died in 1993.

"He was very proud [to receive the Purple Heart], that I can tell you for sure," Margarita expressed.

He had no wife, no kids, and when the family home was eventually sold, his war medals were nowhere to be found, but then a few weeks ago, the family was contacted by a non-profit based in Vermont.

"We've returned over 1,000 Purple Hearts," said Zachariah Fike, founder of "Purple Hearts Reunited."

Fike says an Air Force Veteran found his medals at a swap meet in Texas of all places.

"She just happened to be at a flea market...saw the medals there and she instantly knew what they stood for, and she rescued them. She paid over $100 for them," Fike detailed.

They were soon returned to Margarita decades after they were last seen.

The family doesn't know how the medals ended up so far away. What they *do* know is how great it is to have them back.

"This reduced me to tears...it's beautiful," Margarita expressed.

Margarita, naturally, can't stop showing it off to friends: A piece of her family's history, finally back home.

"We have to put it some place where everyone can see it and appreciate what he did for us...What he gave up for us," Margarita remarked.