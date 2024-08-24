Kentucky judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge in Kentucky has ruled Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death.

The judge says the boyfriend's actions, when he fired a shot at police as they were breaking down the door of her apartment in 2020, was the legal cause of her death.

Taylor was killed by officers who returned fire.

The judge also threw out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant in the case that led to the police raid.

The ruling means the officers, who could have face life in prison if they had been found guilty, will now face misdemeanor charges.

Both former officers have pleaded not guilty to all charges.