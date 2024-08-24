Skip to Content
National-World

Kentucky judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death

NBC
By ,
New
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:56 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge in Kentucky has ruled Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death.

The judge says the boyfriend's actions, when he fired a shot at police as they were breaking down the door of her apartment in 2020, was the legal cause of her death.

Taylor was killed by officers who returned fire.

The judge also threw out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant in the case that led to the police raid.

The ruling means the officers, who could have face life in prison if they had been found guilty, will now face misdemeanor charges.

Both former officers have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content