Skip to Content
National-World

ON THIS DAY: Hawaii becomes the 50th state

By ,
today at 1:01 PM
Published 1:21 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On August 21, 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state of the United States.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower stated his support for the idea of statehood for Hawaii early in his administration, but appropriate legislation failed to make it through Congress until the Hawaii Admission Act of 1959.

President Eisenhower signed the bill into law on March 18, 1959.

In June of 1959, the citizens of Hawaii voted on a referendum to accept the statehood bill, and on August 21, 1959, President Eisenhower signed the official proclamation admitting Hawaii as the 50th state.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content