ON THIS DAY: Hawaii becomes the 50th state

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On August 21, 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state of the United States.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower stated his support for the idea of statehood for Hawaii early in his administration, but appropriate legislation failed to make it through Congress until the Hawaii Admission Act of 1959.

President Eisenhower signed the bill into law on March 18, 1959.

In June of 1959, the citizens of Hawaii voted on a referendum to accept the statehood bill, and on August 21, 1959, President Eisenhower signed the official proclamation admitting Hawaii as the 50th state.