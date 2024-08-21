Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

According to court documents, Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

A source close to lopez said the couple did not have a prenup.

The two finally married in July 2022 after having rekindled their relationship the previous year.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s, but broke up before they were married and then spent a long 17 years apart.

Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, with whom she shares two children. She was also engaged to New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez in 2019 before they broke up in 2021.