100 people treated for heat-related illness at Colorado airshow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 100 people were treated for heat-related illness at a Colorado airshow on Saturday.

This happened at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said 10 people had to be taken to the hospital.

Many others were moved indoors to cool down and monitored by emergency personnel onsite.

Fire officials are warning attendees to be prepared for ongoing hot temperatures.