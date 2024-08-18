Skip to Content
National-World

100 people treated for heat-related illness at Colorado airshow

By ,
today at 9:40 AM
Published 9:51 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 100 people were treated for heat-related illness at a Colorado airshow on Saturday.

This happened at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said 10 people had to be taken to the hospital.

Many others were moved indoors to cool down and monitored by emergency personnel onsite.

Fire officials are warning attendees to be prepared for ongoing hot temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content