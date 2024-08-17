New York beaches close due to Hurricane Ernesto

QUEENS, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Beaches in New York are closed Saturday due to concerns about rip currents associated with Hurricane Ernesto.

Red flags are flying Saturday at Jacob Riis Beach in Queens, and it's almost entirely deserted.

The hurricane is pulling away from the Bermuda Saturday and turning toward the northeast and out to sea.

However, the storm still has the potential of producing swells up to nine-feet along parts of Long Island, and of course those possible dangerous rip currents.