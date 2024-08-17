Skip to Content
National-World

New York beaches close due to Hurricane Ernesto

By ,
today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:26 AM

QUEENS, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Beaches in New York are closed Saturday due to concerns about rip currents associated with Hurricane Ernesto.

Red flags are flying Saturday at Jacob Riis Beach in Queens, and it's almost entirely deserted.

The hurricane is pulling away from the Bermuda Saturday and turning toward the northeast and out to sea.

However, the storm still has the potential of producing swells up to nine-feet along parts of Long Island, and of course those possible dangerous rip currents.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content