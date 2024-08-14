Skip to Content
Virginia police finds four people with gunshot wounds

ETTRICK, Va. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Virginia are investigating after four people were found with gunshot wounds at Virginia State University (VSU) overnight.

Chesterfield and VSU Police responded Wednesday to reports of gunfire around 12:30am near Daniel Gymnasium. That's when they found the four victims.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. None of the victims are students, according to police.

Officials say they have identified multiple suspects and that charges are pending.

Police say there is no continuing threat to the campus.

Classes for the fall semester are expected to start Monday.

