CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Four adorable flamingo chicks were hatched at Brookfield Zoo Chicago between July 26 and August 7.

Timelapse footage from inside an incubator captures the moment two of the chicks hatched on the same day.

Other footage shows the newborn flamingos frolicking on the grass.

Brookfield Zoo said the flamingo chicks were under the care of zoo staff and would make their debut to the public on August 19.