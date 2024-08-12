CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hailstorm hits parts of Utah

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Stormy weather lashed parts of southern Utah as "monsoonal moisture" affected parts of the state on Sunday, August 11, according to local reports.

This video was captured by Robin Berger, who said it was filmed in Saint George, in the southwest corner of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory for parts of the Saint George metro area on Sunday, warning of "minor flooding" caused by "excessive rainfall."