Skip to Content
National-World

President Biden congratulates Katie Ledecky

@POTUS
By ,
New
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:55 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden shared a video of him congratulating Team USA Swimmer Katie Ledecky to congratulate her on her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The president tweeted the video on Sunday morning from his official account.

Ledecky has now become the most decorated U.S. female Olympic athlete, with a collection consisting of 14 Olympic medals.

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead were selected by Team USA to lead the country's Olympic team at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content