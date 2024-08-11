President Biden congratulates Katie Ledecky

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden shared a video of him congratulating Team USA Swimmer Katie Ledecky to congratulate her on her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The president tweeted the video on Sunday morning from his official account.

Ledecky has now become the most decorated U.S. female Olympic athlete, with a collection consisting of 14 Olympic medals.

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead were selected by Team USA to lead the country's Olympic team at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.