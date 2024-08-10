SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket counted down to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:50am Eastern.

The rocket's first stage came back to earth a little more than eight minutes after liftoff, touching down on the droneship called 'Just Read the Instructions,' stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch was the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.