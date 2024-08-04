At least 27 people killed in Bangladesh clashes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Multiple people are dead following severe protests in Bangladesh.

At least 27 people were killed, and many more were injured on Sunday, as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters.

The massive protests called for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign after he won a fourth straight term in January elections.

Those elections were then boycotted by the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

As the protests turned deadly, the Interior Ministry put an indefinite nationwide curfew in place beginning at 6:00pm.