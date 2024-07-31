Multiple people shot in Maine, three people taken to a hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Portland Police Department says multiple people were shot around Forest Avenue and at least three people were transported to the hospital Tuesday night.

Multiple witnesses in the area say they heard lots of loud bangs around 8:45pm. Two witnesses said they heard as many as seven gunshots.

At this point, police say they are not able to give an exact number of people shot, but they say at least three people were transported to the hospital.

At this point, police say their conditions are unknown.